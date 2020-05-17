Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Edinburg High’s Leslie Martinez signs to Coastal Bend Joel Martinez - May 17, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Freinds and family gather in the backyard were Edinburg High senior Leslie Martinez signs to play basketball at Coastal Bend College at a home Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A protective mask lays on a table before Edinburg High senior Leslie Martinez signs to play basketball at Coastal Bend College at a home Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg High senior Leslie Martinez wipes away a tear as hse speaks before signing to play basketball at Coastal Bend College at a home Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg High senior Leslie Martinez signs to play basketball at Coastal Bend College at a home Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Classmates applaud after Edinburg High senior Leslie Martinez signs to play basketball at Coastal Bend College at a home Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Well wishes decorate a table as Edinburg High senior Leslie Martinez signs to play basketball at Coastal Bend College at a home Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg High senior Leslie Martinez smiles as she listens to good words spoken about her before signing to play basketball at Coastal Bend College at a home Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg High senior Leslie Martinez speaks before signing to play basketball at Coastal Bend College at a home Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg High senior Leslie Martinez receives hugs for well wishers before signing to play basketball at Coastal Bend College at a home Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg High senior Leslie Martinez talks with guests before signing to play basketball at Coastal Bend College at a home Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: New Pharr Safety Building STISD approaches COVID-19 with time-proven system Med grads plan to practice in the Valley Congressman finds large per-capita disparity in funding Massive fire destroys SPI condominium building