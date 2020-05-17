Fifteen more people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for COVID-19, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release Sunday, bumping the total here to 440.

“As more testing sites open in Hidalgo County this week, we can expect to see an increase in positive cases,” Cortez said. “We have anticipated this and continue to urge the public to practice physical distancing, good hygiene and to stay home as much as possible.”

The ages of these new cases range from people younger than 20 to people in their 70s and come from Alamo, Edinburg, McAllen, Weslaco, Donna and Pharr, for the exception of two cases whose cities were undisclosed.

Sixteen people remain hospitalized due to complications from the disease, with three of them in intensive care units.

No one was released from isolation as of Sunday; the total of those released remains at 253.

As of now, the county has conducted 6,884 COVID-19 tests, with 6,232 returning negative and 212 pending results; only 177 remain active.