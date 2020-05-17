EDITORIAL: Burdened

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our lives and the functioning of government, and left many people dealing with lost jobs or reduced hours. Given these extreme and unusual conditions, the federal government saw the need to issue relief checks and extend income tax filing deadlines.

Given those same conditions, state and local officials should consider offering a similar kind of property tax relief. Ten Congress members representing Texas districts, including the Rio Grande Valley’s three members, have asked Gov. Greg Abbott to freeze property tax valuations at last year’s assessments.

The Greater McAllen Association of Realtors has filed a similar request with the Hidalgo County Tax Assessor’s Office, and we assume similar requests have been made statewide.

In the absence of such a freeze, officials should allow more time for people to appeal increases in assessed values.

Once annual property valuations are sent out, property owners generally have 30 days to file a notice of protest with the appraisal review board. This isn’t a normal year, however. Some property owners face deadlines as early as Monday, but most county tax offices, like other government buildings, have been closed since March due to the pandemic.

The problem affects the entire state, but perhaps nowhere more than Hidalgo County, where many property owners report their valuations have more than doubled over last year. The deadline to file a protest is Monday, but the county tax office, like most others, has been closed.