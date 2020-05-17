COMMENTARY: Historic moment for med school

Last Saturday the Rio Grande Valley witnessed a truly historic moment, a moment that for many of us has been a longtime dream. Thirty-nine students graduated in the inaugural graduation ceremony from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine! They forever will be honored as the first doctors from a medical school in South Texas. They also take with them the realization that the transformation of the Valley has only just begun. The creation of UTRGV and the School of Medicine was historic. It took decades to get a medical school that could provide the health care and educational benefits the Valley so desperately needed and deserved.

Having a medical school in the RGV has been beneficial for many reasons. Our community has increased the number of residency slots from 35 in 2010 to more than 200, meaning more doctors are not just training here, but likely staying to serve our community. The School of Medicine also is laying the foundation to become an emerging research university. And, without knowing it at the time of its creation, having a medical school in our region has helped us to rapidly respond to the healthcare needs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UTRGV School of Medicine was able to quickly begin operating four COVID-19 testing locations. What’s more, the UT Health RGV Clinical Lab, also known as the UTRGV Center for Vector-Borne Disease, is playing a key role in the Valley’s response to the pandemic. The lab — which normally focuses on viruses like Zika — now is helping with COVID-19 testing. Also, the UTRGV Psychology Clinic has been providing a confidential phone service called a “warmline” to help community members with a free counseling telephone service for individuals experiencing emotional and mental distress related to the ongoing coronavirus challenges.

These are just some of the services and the benefits our community is reaping from the 200 medical school students, the faculty and researchers from the School of Medicine.