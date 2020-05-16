Firefighters are working to contain a massive fire at the Gulf Point Condominiums building on South Padre Island near the Sapphire building, a Facebook video shows.

The National Weather Service suggests the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Tommy J. Saenz, who streamed the live video at approximately 8 a.m., described the firefighters who are trying to contain the blazes by spraying water from a nearby parking garage.

According to the video, the wind is making it difficult to contain the fire.

In the comments, residents say the smoke can be seen all the way from Port Isabel.

Ben Hill, who lives at the Sapphire South Padre, also showed the fire on a Facebook Live video. From his vantage point you could see the massive flames engulfed the building and eventually collapse onto itself.

One person could be seen being put into an ambulance. Hill said the Island had been hit by a thunderstorm earlier in the morning.

“Its a terrible morning on South Padre Island, Texas,” Hill said at one point.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.