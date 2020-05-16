Cameron County officials reported 18 positive cases on Saturday, in addition to the single case in Starr County reported earlier in the day. In Hidalgo County, officials are not planning on releasing their daily COVID-19 case update until Sunday.

Attempts to reach Hidalgo County spokesperson Carlos Sanchez for clarity and comment were unsuccessful as of press time. An email provided by the county states only, “There will not be a report today. We (will) send a report tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, the 18 people in Cameron County who tested positive for COVID-19 come from Brownsville, Harlingen and Santa Rosa; their ages range from their 20s to their 70s.

The total number of cases for Cameron County is now 619; an additional 31 individuals have recovered, making the total of those recovered 398.

With the exception of seven cases, the remaining cases have been linked to a previous case. Another case has been linked to travel, while six cases were transmitted through community spread.

In Starr County, an 11-year-old boy is the latest reported positive case, bringing the county’s total cases to 17.

He tested positive at a private clinic in Starr County after exhibiting only mild symptoms, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority.

The boy appeared at the clinic for a routine follow-up appointment when he was tested, Vazquez added.

“And just because of symptoms suggestive of an allergy, the PA in that private facility tested this kid and he turned out to be positive,” he said.

The 11-year-old lives with two adults and one sibling.

Two family members work in the pipeline industry which could be the possible source of the infection but because that remains unclear, the case is being classified as community spread, Vazquez said.

Of the county’s 17 cases, 10 patients have recovered, according to a post by Starr County Judge Eloy Vera.