Weslaco man charged with sex assault of child

A Weslaco man and former educator has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child, officials said Friday.

Weslaco police arrested Pablo Reyna, 36, on Thursday after a joint investigation with Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety Investigation Division, police officials said via a news release Friday.

The two charges stem from two incidents against a child under the age of 15, Weslaco police Public Information Officer Eric Hernandez said Friday. The child made an outcry which sparked the investigation, he said.

Weslaco police requested the assistance of DPS and HSI in large part due to Reyna’s extensive work with computers and electronic devices as the owner of Reyna Tech, “where he serviced computers and (police) believe some of his client’s (sic) computers may have been compromised,” the statement reads.

Hernandez said approximately a hundred electronic devices were found and seized from Reyna’s home, and said additional charges could be possible, though the investigation is still in its early stages.

“If you’ve ever seen anybody that works on computers, they usually have a room that’s just dedicated to that and it’s full. So, that doesn’t mean that we’re gonna come up with anything that’s gonna basically lead to further charges, but the possibility is there,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said investigators believe “some of (Reyna’s) clients’ computers may have been compromised.”

“He did work on computer tech, so I’m sure he knew what was feasible and to what extent. We assume that he was using it as ways of trying to go around being detected,” he said.

Hernandez advised Reyna’s former clients to contact police if they think their computer or device may have been compromised.

“If he did work on any of their hardware or any of their equipment and they feel that there might be something on their computer or maybe they found something on their computer that they didn’t send, or wasn’t there prior, by all means, we ask that they contact our police department and our investigations division,” he said.

Police also say Reyna previously worked at two IDEA schools in Weslaco — first as a computer technician at IDEA Pike from 2014-15, then as a contracted cheer coach at IDEA Sugarcane from 2015 through 2017.

Hernandez encourages child survivors of sexual abuse to reach out to a trusted adult and get help from police. “As difficult as it may be, they’re children and they were taken advantage of … by all means, they do not have any fault to this,” Hernandez said.

“The only way that we can help them is to know about the situation. And not only do they get help as far as counseling and stuff, but we can actually apprehend the perpetrator that committed this crime,” Hernandez said.

Reyna was arraigned by the Weslaco municipal judge Friday and given a total bond of $100,000 for both charges. County jail records did not show his name as of Friday evening.