A Starr County man was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly threatening an officer with the Rio Grande City Police Department.

The Starr County Special Crimes Unit arrested Eutimio Garza, 19, of El Refugio on a charge of making a terroristic threat against a public servant after he allegedly threatened a telecommunications officer with Rio Grande City police, according to a statement posted by the Special Crimes Unit on social media.

Garza allegedly tried to get the officer to tell him of law enforcement activity in the area in order to assist a drug smuggling operation.

He then allegedly told the officer he would be killed if the drug smuggling attempt was interrupted.

Garza was arrested and booked into the Starr County jail.

“We will address any threats against any public servant whether in person or online,” the SCU statement read. “All persons charged with an offense are presumed innocent until proven otherwise.”