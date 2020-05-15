Joe Perez waves during a parade organized by Retama Nursing Center , local law enforcement and fire fighters for the residents and health care workers on Friday, May ,15, 2020 in Edinburg. Retama Manor Nursing Center organized the parade where family members could drive by and see their loved ones in the nursing home. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Gabe and Sandra Lopez from Austin, wave to their parents Alfredo and Carmen Lopez who are residents at Retama Manor Nursing Center on Friday, May ,15, 2020 in Edinburg. Gabe and Sandra got a glimpse of their parents for the first time during the parade. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Residents and health care workers wave to friends and family during a parade organized by Retama Nursing Center, local law enforcement and fire department personnel on Friday, May ,15, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Alfredo and Carmen Lopez wave to their children, Gabe and Sandra Lopez during a parade on Friday, May ,15, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Children wave to residents living at Retama Manor Nursing Center on Friday, May ,15, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Surrounded by colorful balloons Retama Manor Nursing Center residents and health care workers wave to friends,family, law enforcement and fire fighter personnel during a parade on Friday, May ,15, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
