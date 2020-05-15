Flash Briefing-NewsLocal NewsNewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Retama Manor Parade Party Delcia Lopez - May 15, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Joe Perez waves during a parade organized by Retama Nursing Center , local law enforcement and fire fighters for the residents and health care workers on Friday, May ,15, 2020 in Edinburg. Retama Manor Nursing Center organized the parade where family members could drive by and see their loved ones in the nursing home. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Gabe and Sandra Lopez from Austin, wave to their parents Alfredo and Carmen Lopez who are residents at Retama Manor Nursing Center on Friday, May ,15, 2020 in Edinburg. Gabe and Sandra got a glimpse of their parents for the first time during the parade. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Residents and health care workers wave to friends and family during a parade organized by Retama Nursing Center, local law enforcement and fire department personnel on Friday, May ,15, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Alfredo and Carmen Lopez wave to their children, Gabe and Sandra Lopez during a parade on Friday, May ,15, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Children wave to residents living at Retama Manor Nursing Center on Friday, May ,15, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Surrounded by colorful balloons Retama Manor Nursing Center residents and health care workers wave to friends,family, law enforcement and fire fighter personnel during a parade on Friday, May ,15, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Retama Manor Nursing Center residents and health care workers wave to friends,family, law enforcement and fire fighter personnel during a parade on Friday, May ,15, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Retama Manor Nursing Center residents and health care workers wave to friends,family, law enforcement and fire fighter personnel during a parade on Friday, May ,15, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Residents and health care workers wave to friends and family during a parade organized by Retama Nursing Center local law enforcement and fire department on Friday, May ,15, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR STHS employs technologies to clean air, surfaces as elective procedures resume Case to remove RGC school board member faces dismissal over bond payment Weslaco man charged with sex assault of child Region sees jump in COVID-19 cases as officials expand efforts to ID them Pandemic claims yet another retailer: J.C. Penney