Edinburg police chief Cesar Torres salutes during the playing of the National Anthem as part of a virtual Law Enforcement Memorial Service Edinburg Conference Center on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Members of the Edinburg police department march away after presenting the colors during a virtual Law Enforcement Memorial Service Edinburg Conference Center on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Members of law enforcement bow their heads during a virtual Law Enforcement Memorial Service Edinburg Conference Center on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Esteven Gonzalez of the Pharr fire and rescue honor guard rigs a bell for each of the 19 law enforcement officers who died in service of their community during a virtual Law Enforcement Memorial Service Edinburg Conference Center on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg Police officers carry out a 21 gun salute in honor of the fallen during a virtual Law Enforcement Memorial Service Edinburg Conference Center on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A Edinburg police officer Daniel Arredondo holds a rifle as he stands at attention before honoring the fallen with a 21 gun salute during a virtual Law Enforcement Memorial Service Edinburg Conference Center on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Board Chairman Carlos J. Cardenas, left, and State Representative Terry Canales, carry a wreath to honor the fallen during a virtual Law Enforcement Memorial Service Edinburg Conference Center on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg Police present the colors during a virtual Law Enforcement Memorial Service Edinburg Conference Center on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Pharr Honor Guard Pipes and Drums preform during a virtual Law Enforcement Memorial Service Edinburg Conference Center on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)