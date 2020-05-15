Mobile COVID-19 testing to open in Mercedes, Edinburg

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, announced more COVID-19 mobile testing sites in Hidalgo County.

According to a news release, testing is scheduled to begin on Saturday.

“I encourage those in Hidalgo County who have been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to make an appointment at any of these testing sites in Hidalgo County as soon as possible,” Gonzalez in the news release. “Please continue to practice proper social distancing guidelines and call your doctor if you are feeling unwell or have questions about COVID-19.”

The mobile testing sites will be at Mercedes Safe Dome/ Recreation Center, located at 1202 N. Vermont Ave. in Mercedes, and Elias Longoria Middle School, located at 14101 N. Rooth Road, in Edinburg.

To receive testing, individuals must be experiencing at the least one of the symptoms of COVID-19, including fever and/or chills, sore throat, cough (dry or productive), headaches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, muscle or joint pain, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and/or smell.

An appointment can be set at TXCOVIDTEST.org or by calling (512) 883-2400.