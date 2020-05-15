Eight more people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for COVID-19, County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release Friday, bumping the total here to 425.

The ages of these new Hidalgo County cases range from less than 20 years old to people in their 50s. The new positives are from Edinburg, Mission, McAllen, San Juan and Weslaco.

Sixteen people are in area hospitals, with three in intensive care units.

Eleven have been released from isolation on Friday, making the total of those released from isolation 253.

A total of 6,849 of COVID-19 tests have been performed in HIdalgo County, with 6,212 returning negative and 212 pending.