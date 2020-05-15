Donna man faces aggravated robbery charge after woman gives him a ride

A Donna man has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery following an incident at a local Walmart.

Police records show the man, 44-year-old Jaime Rios Lara, allegedly assaulted a woman who had been giving him a ride to an Elsa Walmart.

At about 2:34 p.m. May 9, Elsa police responded to the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter located at 411 S. Broadway St. in reference to an assault.

There, they observed a woman with what appeared to be dried blood on her face. The woman was visibly distraught and in pain, according to a police report obtained by The Monitor.

The woman told police she was giving Lara, her friend, a ride to the Walmart and had repeatedly asked him where he wanted to be dropped off.

As they approached the automotive department entrance, she asked him again where he wanted to be dropped off when Lara became upset and allegedly punched her in the face.

Lara then allegedly put her car in park, exited the vehicle and began walking toward the driver’s side of the car. The woman told police that she exited the vehicle and began running away out of fear that Lara would drive away with her still inside the vehicle and continue to assault her.

Lara is also accused of getting into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and yelling. “Call the police me vale v—-,” before driving away in the woman’s car, which still contained her purse, her identification, and more than $600 in cash.

Police later arrested Lara Wednesday morning at the Weslaco Inn.

He is charged with aggravated robbery — for which he received a $100,000 bond — and making a terroristic threat against a public servant, which landed him a $5,000 bond.