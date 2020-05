Starr County confirmed a new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, the 16th there.

A 13-year-old boy from Rio Grande City tested positive for the coronavirus disease, confirmed Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county health authority.

Vazquez added the boy’s family had a history of travel.

This is the second new case of COVID-19 reported in Starr County this week.

So far, seven individuals from Starr who previously tested posted have since recovered, leaving nine active cases.