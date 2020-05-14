Hidalgo County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the total number of cases there to 417.

The new cases — five women and three men — range in age from their 20s to 70s, and are from Mission, McAllen, Edinburg, Alton, Pharr and Palmview.

According to a county news release, three people have also been released from isolation, meaning that they have not shown symptoms for 10 days, and have gone three days without a fever. A total of 238 people have been released from isolation, leaving the total of active cases there at 164.

Three people are reported to be hospitalized in local intensive care units, and so far, the county has administered 6,652 tests. There have been a total of 10 deaths in the county.

Additionally, Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Star county health authority confirmed that a 13-year-old boy tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the 16th there.

The boy is a Rio Grande City native, and Vazquez added that his family had a history of travel.

So far, seven individuals from Starr who previously tested posted have recovered, leaving nine active cases.