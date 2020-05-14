EDITORIAL: Flying high

While the attention of most people probably has been focused on the coronavirus and resulting COVID-19 pandemic, Space Exploration Technologies has been busy advancing its goal of launching rockets from its Boca Chica Beach launch pad and its long-term goal of manned space missions. The private rocket company established by Elon Musk, has been conducting tests of its Raptor engines and Starship SN4 capsule at the local facility and will perform more in the coming days.

Expect at least one 500-foot “hop” test flight, like those conducted last year, in the near future. Success there should lead to higher and longer flights, including orbital missions.

SpaceX also is scheduled to send two astronauts to the International Space Station on May 27. This will be the first manned flight to leave the United States since the shuttle era ended in 2011; all recent manned trips to the ISS have launched from Russia.

Musk’s company already has sent unmanned ships to the station filled with supplies.

The manned flight officially will begin a new era of space flight in this country, led by SpaceX and other companies. Musk’s long-term goal is to reach Mars, but NASA first wants to return to the moon. The National Aeronautic and Space Administration recently picked designs for lunar landing modules from SpaceX, Blue Origin of Kent, Wash., and Dynetics of Huntsville, Ala., according to a recent news release from U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville. Once the final design is chosen and developed, NASA plans to send four people to the moon by 2024.

If that weren’t enough, SpaceX is negotiating with Tom Cruise and NASA to send the actor into space, where he will film part of his next action movie at the ISS.