Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina’s voter fraud trial has been delayed.

The Hidalgo County Board of Judges filed an order Thursday halting jury trials in June. Molina’s trial was originally scheduled for Monday, June 1.

“The court has been made aware that all jury trials for the month of June have been canceled by action of the Hidalgo County Board of Judges and that jury panels will not be made available on June 1,” stated an order signed Monday by visiting Judge Carlos Valdez.

The Nueces County judge had already delayed Molina’s trial back in March after previously denying a request from the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office for a 30-day extension.

Molina is one of more than 20 people accused of illegal voting in an alleged voter fraud scheme going back to the November 2017 election.