South Padre Island will host fireworks Memorial Day weekend

South Padre Island will celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with a fireworks display on Sunday, May 24.

An Island fireworks show has been the traditional kick off of the summer travel season for the Island.

“We are excited to welcome everyone for a much needed long weekend on the Island,” said Ed Caum, executive director for the convention and visitors bureau, in a news release. “There’s no better way to show our appreciation than with a rousing fireworks display in honor of Memorial Day.” The fireworks will be shot off from the entertainment district over Laguna Madre Bay.

Once Gov. Greg Abbott allowed Texas beaches to reopen, many Island businesses are back in business after weeks of closure because of the COVID-10 pandemic.