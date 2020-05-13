South Padre Island will host fireworks Memorial Day weekend

Beachgoers recline in the shade of umbrellas and canopies Monday along a beach on South Padre Island. Over the weekend beaches on the island were filled with people following the relaxation of Gov. Greg Abbott's shelter-in-place order and business restrictions on May 1. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

South Padre Island will celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with a fireworks display on Sunday, May 24.

An Island fireworks show has been the traditional kick off of the summer travel season for the Island.

“We are excited to welcome everyone for a much needed long weekend on the Island,” said Ed Caum, executive director for the convention and visitors bureau, in a news release. “There’s no better way to show our appreciation than with a rousing fireworks display in honor of Memorial Day.” The fireworks will be shot off from the entertainment district over Laguna Madre Bay.

Once Gov. Greg Abbott allowed Texas beaches to reopen, many Island businesses are back in business after weeks of closure because of the COVID-10 pandemic.

