Sixth member of Roma family confirmed to have coronavirus

Starr County has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, that of a Roma resident who recently returned from a trip to the Midland and Odessa area. He’s also the sixth case from a single family of individuals with the coronavirus.

According to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county public health authority, this person’s test results came back Monday as the 15th case in Starr. Of the 15 confirmed positives, seven cases have been cleared.

Five members of the Roma family in question were confirmed to have the coronavirus last week, originating with a 20-year-old Roma man who county officials say infected his family members with the coronavirus.