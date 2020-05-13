An officer with the Rio Grande City Police Department was arrested Wednesday on accusations of stalking.

The Starr County Special Crimes Unit arrested Jake Rodriguez, an officer with Rio Grande City police for seven years, on a charge of stalking, a third degree felony, according to a statement issued by the department.

Rio Grande City police stated they were notified in February of a complaint filed against Rodriguez and forwarded the case to the Starr County Special Crimes Unit for investigation.

Pending the result of that investigation, Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave on March 10.

Rodriguez has been released on a personal recognizance bond set by Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Roel “Role” Valadez, according to a spokesman for the Starr County Sheriff’s office.