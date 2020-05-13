Salvador Guadarrama carries a box with handmade protective masks in a field were farmworkers prepare watermelons for harvest in Hidalgo County Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Salvador Guadarrama gives hand-sewn masks to farm workers as they prepare watermelons for harvest Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A farmworker holds a mask given to her in her hand as she returns to work preparing watermelon for harvest in a field Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Farmworkers gather round as hand-sewn masks are given out in a field as they prepare watermelon for harvest Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A messages is written thanking the farmworkers on a car window in spanish as members of LUPE delivered 250 hand-sewn masks to farm workers in a field Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Salvador Guadarrama gives a farmworker a hand-sewn masks in a field as they prepare watermelons for harvest Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A young supporter of LUPE shares a message as delivered 250 hand-sewn masks to farm workers in a field of watermelons Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Farmworkers gather to collect a mask as members of LUPE delivered 250 hand-sewn masks to farm workers in a field of watermelons Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Demetrio Martinez leans over in a field of watermelons as they are prepared for harvest Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Juanita Valdez-Cox holds a message as she stands in a field as Salvador Guadarrama gives hand-sewn masks to farm workers in a field Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Messages are held as a caravan of cars greets farmworker in a field of watermelons as members of LUPE delivered 250 hand-sewn masks to farm workers Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Farmworker Rosendo Aguirre wears a masks given to him as he and other prepare watermelons for harvest Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)

