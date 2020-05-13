Mobile testing available Thursday in Mission, Monte Alto

Two new COVID-19 mobile testing sites will be available for Hidalgo County residents on Thursday, announced U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen.

“I encourage those in Hidalgo County who have been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to make an appointment at any of these testing sites in Hidalgo County as soon as possible,” Gonzalez said via a news release Wednesday.

The testing sites will be located at Dr. Javier Saenz Middle School, 39200 Mile 7 Road in Mission, and at Monte Alto ISD at 25149 First St. in Monte Alto.

The two sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday only, and is accepting patients by appointment only.

Those wishing to be tested at either site are asked to make an appointment by calling (512) 883-2400 or by registering online at TxCOVIDtest.org.

A third mobile testing site will also open for one day in rural Edinburg on Friday. That site will be located at 505 S. 83rd St. in Edinburg.

All three mobile testing sites are operated via a partnership between the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the Texas Military Department, and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The mobile testing sites are rotated around rural and underserved communities throughout the state and their locations change almost daily.