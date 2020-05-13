LETTERS: Opening up carries risks; Stay home everyone!; Don’t litter dirty gloves; Do something for taxpayers; Let mother take risks

Opening up carries risks

The reporting of The Monitor changed April 18 with a picture of Gov. Abbott on the top half of the front page. Texas is one of the first states, it’s been said, to begin “opening up” our country via three things: retail to go, resumption of elective surgeries and opening of parks (state and local?).

Curbside pick-up is easy, but how does one shop retail? Will the order for elective surgeries be stopped if “the exponential increase” in caseloads becomes exponential again?

Florida has opened beaches for a few hours in the a.m. and p.m. Will people wear masks? Will they practice social distancing? Doubtful.

There is just enough freedom here for people to interpret easing restrictions to mean that it’s over. This makes life for those who have been practicing social distancing and continue to follow the stay-at-home order — the two things we can do —more dangerous.

Shirley Rickett

Pharr

Stay home everyone!

President Trump and other politicians are telling you to start the return to normal. They are doing this without a medical degree and against the advice of the best medical minds in the world.

They do not have your best interests at heart!

Ned Sheats

Mission

Don’t litter dirty gloves

Be assured that normal will return to the Valley. You can still spit gum everywhere, throw your used fast food bags and cups all over, and leave dirty diapers in the parking lots of H-E-B. But please, we beg you, don’t leave those nasty disposable gloves!! Those really dangerous.

Kevin Townsend

Mission

Do something for taxpayers

Hidalgo County raises taxes without a vote; it’s called a property valuation for the new year. I just got mine and I’m sure thousands of other homeowners will receive theirs shortly.

And who says Hidalgo County never raises taxes? It just raises the property values of your homes.