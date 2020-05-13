LETTERS: Opening up carries risks; Stay home everyone!; Don’t litter dirty gloves; Do something for taxpayers; Let mother take risks

Opening up carries risks
The reporting of The Monitor changed April 18 with a picture of Gov. Abbott on the top half of the front page. Texas is one of the first states, it’s been said, to begin “opening up” our country via three things: retail to go, resumption of elective surgeries and opening of parks (state and local?).
Curbside pick-up is easy, but how does one shop retail? Will the order for elective surgeries be stopped if “the exponential increase” in caseloads becomes exponential again?
Florida has opened beaches for a few hours in the a.m. and p.m. Will people wear masks? Will they practice social distancing? Doubtful.
There is just enough freedom here for people to interpret easing restrictions to mean that it’s over. This makes life for those who have been practicing social distancing and continue to follow the stay-at-home order — the two things we can do —more dangerous.
Shirley Rickett
Pharr
Stay home, everyone!
President Trump and other politicians are telling you to start the return to normal. They are doing this without a medical degree and against the advice of the best medical minds in the world.
They do not have your best interests at heart!
Ned Sheats
Mission
Don’t litter dirty gloves
Be assured that normal will return to the Valley. You can still spit gum everywhere, throw your used fast food bags and cups all over, and leave dirty diapers in the parking lots of H-E-B. But please, we beg you, don’t leave those nasty disposable gloves!! Those really dangerous.
Kevin Townsend
Mission
Do something for taxpayers
Hidalgo County raises taxes without a vote; it’s called a property valuation for the new year. I just got mine and I’m sure thousands of other homeowners will receive theirs shortly.
And who says Hidalgo County never raises taxes? It just raises the property values of your homes.
So to the commissioners of Hidalgo County, in light of all that has happened recently with the COVID-19 outbreak, there should be a moratorium on taxes and a rollback on any increased valuations for property owners.
Also, spending at the county level should be held to a minimum: No raises or bonuses, and cut the fat.
Right now the county is saving on jury duty fees and lower gas prices, so pass it on to the taxpayer and do something good for us.
That would go a long way to help the overburdened taxpayers of Hidalgo County. And shame on you if you don’t do anything to help the taxpayers and businesses during this pandemic.
Jake Longoria
Mission
Let mother take risks
As a mother the idea of a child being left alone and forced away from his mother due to a COVID-19 infection is beyond comprehension to me and instills fears that I can only imagine mirrors the beginnings of the Holocaust, the raid on Short Creek or the Irish Orphan Abduction.
Yes, that is a far-stretch comparison, but all evil starts with small conniving steps and a loyal legion of zombies willing to enforce the grand scheme. Granted, those despicable events grew from hate, religion and racism; nevertheless, we all should fear these new ferociously invading, overreaching “guidelines” that let the sick die alone, separated and forced from family in the name of a health pandemic.
You should be scared. I gave life to my children and as a mother, if I choose to literally risk my life to hold their hand, there is no governing power on earth that should say otherwise.
As a mother the right to comfort, hold and hurt with our children was given to us by God. The government, governing authority and everyone and anyone else should get the hell out of the way if a mother decides to risk her life to be with her sick child. If she dies, so be it. That’s a mother’s choice, and if God lets us gamble daily with our souls, who on earth has the right to tell us we can’t gamble with our lives?
Hortencia Camargo
McAllen