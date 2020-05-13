Hidalgo Co. reports 2 more COVID-19-related deaths

An Edinburg man in his 50s and a Palmview woman in her 70s died after testing positive for COVID-19, Hidalgo County reported Wednesday.

The two individuals both had underlying medical conditions and their deaths bring the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county to 10.

Additionally, the county reported that six more people tested positive for the coronavirus disease, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 409, while two more were released from isolation. So far, 235 people have been released from isolation.

The six new cases consist of two Weslaco men, both in their 20s, an Edinburg man in his 60s, a woman from an undisclosed location in her 70s and two men from undisclosed locations — one in his 70s and one in his 40s.

The county also reported that 15 people have been hospitalized after testing positive for the disease and three are in intensive care.

An additional 25 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Cameron County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 569.

The new cases reported Wednesday are among the largest number of cases reported in a single day; however, it was still less than the number of individuals reported to have recovered from the disease which totaled 33.

The total number of cleared cases is now 330, meaning only 239 for the 569 are active.

The new group of individuals confirmed to have tested positive include residents of Brownsville, Los Fresnos, Palm Valley, and San Benito.

Their ages ranged from 69 to 90.

“Cameron County Public Health continues to work with nursing homes within Cameron County which are experiencing COVID-19 cases in their facilities,” the county stated in a news release.

A total of 32 employees and 61 residents of the Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen have tested positive, including 10 who have died.

At the Windsor Atrium, also in Harlingen, 32 employees and 58 residents have tested positive, 11 of whom have died.

Five residents of Spanish Meadows in Brownsville have tested positive while 96 of their residents tested negative. The facility also tested all their employees of which 135 of the 136 have tested negative. One test result is pending.

In Starr County, County Health Authority Dr. Jose Vazquez confirmed one new positive case of COVID-19, bringing their total to 15.

This newest patient is a Roma man who recently returned from a trip to the Midland and Odessa area and he is now the sixth person from a single family to test positive for the disease, according to Vazquez.

Five members of the Roma family in question were confirmed to have the coronavirus last week, beginning with a 20-year-old Roma man, the brother of the newest patient, who county officials say infected the other family members.

Of Starr County’s 15 confirmed positives, seven cases have been cleared.