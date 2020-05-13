COVID-19 Testing Locations

May 11 through May 15

PSJA Early College High School

805 W Ridge Rd, San Juan, TX 78589

May 18 through May 22

PSJA Memorial Early College High School

800 S Alamo Rd, Alamo, TX 78516

May 25 through May 29

PSJA Southwest Early College High School

300 E Javelina Dr, Pharr, TX 78577

Diaz Villarreal Elementary School

5543 N. La Homa Road, Mission

9 a.m. to 5 p.m

Mario Leal Park

616 W. Ciro Cacares St., Elsa

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays

Mayor Pablo Peña Park

300 N. Airport Drive, Weslaco

12 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

South Texas College – Star County Campus

Parking lot

142 FM 3167, Rio Grande City, TX 78582

12 to 6 p.m.

Hargill Elementary

13394 Fourth St., Hargill

Monte Alto ISD

25149 First St., Monte Alto

Dr. Javier Saenz Middle School

39200 Mile 7 Road, Mission