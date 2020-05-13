COVID-19 Testing Locations

May 11 through May 15
PSJA Early College High School
805 W Ridge Rd, San Juan, TX 78589
May 18 through May 22
PSJA Memorial Early College High School
800 S Alamo Rd, Alamo, TX 78516
May 25 through May 29
PSJA Southwest Early College High School
300 E Javelina Dr, Pharr, TX 78577
Diaz Villarreal Elementary School
5543 N. La Homa Road, Mission
9 a.m. to 5 p.m
Mario Leal Park
616 W. Ciro Cacares St., Elsa
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays
Mayor Pablo Peña Park
300 N. Airport Drive, Weslaco
12 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
South Texas College – Star County Campus
Parking lot
142 FM 3167, Rio Grande City, TX 78582
12 to 6 p.m.
Hargill Elementary
13394 Fourth St., Hargill
Monte Alto ISD
25149 First St., Monte Alto
Dr. Javier Saenz Middle School
39200 Mile 7 Road, Mission