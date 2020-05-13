Brewer relaunches Texas classic Pearl beer

It’s been a while since you could find a Pearl in Texas.

However, the Pearl Brewing Company announced this week the relaunch of the iconic beer.

The brand’s rebirth is rooted in San Antonio’s history and released again with a new look and taste.

Pearl xXx will be available for purchase at select retail locations throughout San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth and other Texas counties starting this week, with full distribution starting in June, owners said.

“The rich and storied heritage that consumers have come to know and love for decades is the foundation of the brand,” said Daniel Crawford, Pearl brand manager.

With an ABV of 3.8%, this Texas beer is brewed at a craft facility in the Texas Hill Country with the finest ingredients, including premium Czech Pilsen malt, caramel malt, and a touch of wheat for a smooth, modern take on a classic American lager. A touch of citrus at the end of the boil gives it a truly distinct flavor.

Pearl Beer will be available at select retailers in all major Texas cities, with six-packs available at a suggested retail price of $9.49.