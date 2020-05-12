2 more die from COVID-19 in Cameron Co.; Hidalgo Co. surpasses 400 cases

Two more Cameron County people with COVID-19 have died Tuesday that two more people have died as a result of COVID-19.

This news comes on the same night that Hidalgo County reported that nine more people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing Hidalgo County past the 400 mark.

There were no reported deaths in Hidalgo County on Tuesday.

The two individuals who died in Cameron County were an 86-year-old female who succumbed to the illness at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, as well as an 80-year-old female who died at Valley Regional Medical in Brownsville. Both were previously reported cases.

The two deaths raise the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 25 in the county.

“It is with a heavy heart that we report the loss of these individuals to this deadly virus” stated Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. “Not only do we continue to mourn as a community, but we also keep their family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.”

The county is also reporting 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 544 cases.

The new cases include five males from Brownsville, three females and four males from Harlingen, two females in San Benito, two females in Los Fresnos, and one male in La Feria.

In addition, 14 confirmed cases have recovered. This brings the total number of recovered cases to 297 in the county.

Of the nine new cases confirmed in Hidalgo County on Tuesday, four were from Mercedes including three females and one male. Two of the cases were males from McAllen. Edinburg, Hidalgo and Pharr each had one confirmed case.

The nine new cases brings the total confirmed cases to 403 in Hidalgo County.