EDITORIAL: A fine fit

Elon Musk wants to get back to work. Specifically, he wants to start making Tesla cars again. And with California’s coronavirusrelated lockdowns still in place, Musk is talking about leaving the state.

We can think of no better place to relocate than the Rio Grande Valley. Local officials already are contacting Musk, who has expressed appreciation for the invitation to come here.

The billionaire, who also owns SpaceX rocket company, tweeted Saturday that he plans to move Tesla headquarters out of California immediately, and is considering taking its manufacturing plant out of Alameda County, possibly to Texas or Nevada. The Tesla plant, in the city of Fremont, had been closed since March 23 due to state and county mandates that closed businesses to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. After Musk announced that factory workers should prepare for a reopening on Friday, the county issued an order that the factory could not reopen.

Musk has announced plans to sue, and reopened the plant Monday in defiance of the order.

Even if the issue in California is resolved, Musk has indicated he plans to open new Tesla factories, with Texas as one possible site. In his tweets he has stated that he learned how best to deal with the virus through the Tesla plant in Shanghai. The virus and resulting COVID-19 pandemic is said to have originated in China.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez already has responded to Musk’s statements, personally inviting him to consider the Valley.

“You, of course, are familiar with South Texas given the presence of the SpaceX launch site at nearby Boca Chica Beach. What you may not be familiar with is the Rio Grande Valley’s and Hidalgo County’s existing relationship with automobile manufacturing and the value it may bring to Tesla Motors,” Cortez’s letter states.