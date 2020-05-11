SURFACE TREATMENT: Artist outlines Judeo-Christian stories, African history, women’s rights in one exhibit

Creating canvases of powerful beauty, Houstonbased artist Lenard Brown weaves together stories, legends, and history with acrylics and charcoal.

His “Earth Amma Series,” currently on view at www.themonitor.com/art employs Adinkra colors and symbols to tell Judeo-Christian stories, African diaspora history, and women’s rights. The physicality of Brown’s images engages instantly; intellectually, they insist on more from the viewer.

The imagery is cloaked in the language of Ghanaian icons and pictographs. Maintaining a fine blend of knowledge and passion, Brown speaks of personages and events that have ultimately shaped our contemporary lives.

Biblical passages, African history, and historically significant individuals comprise Brown’s “Earth Amma” world. According to Brown, “Earth Amma” (mother) is a series of icons and pictograms that tell stories about important people and events. Pictograms are visual words and he has delved into the culture of Ghana for the Adinkra symbols and colors with which he builds his imagery.

Originating from the legendary African king, Adinkra, the symbols are small, symbolic pictures primarily used to decorate colorful patterned cloth in Ghana. They can depict historical events, human behavior and attitudes, animal behavior, and plant life forms, as well as shapes of objects. Adding colors Inspired by the Rio Grande Valley, the paintings explode with codependent meanings of color and beauty. The largescale works allow full focus on the embedded information.

Biblical passages are frequent. “Ruth and Naomi” is a foretelling of Christ’s relationship to humanity through Ruth’s pledge to her mother-in-law, “Where you go, I will go, and where you stay, I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God, my God.”

In the painting, Brown symbolizes the two women with the Adinkra Duafe symbol, a wooden comb representing feminine virtue and everlasting love. They reference the frontal pose of the Virgin of Guadalupe, and white shapes symbolize peace, purity, and sanctity.