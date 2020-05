PHARR — The city of Pharr has confirmed that Police Chief Jose A. Luengo has been suspended without pay for three days.

Assistant City Manager Anali Alanis confirmed the suspension during a telephone interview Monday afternoon.

Alanis said she could not share further details surrounding Luengo’s suspension, the cause of which remains unclear.

Luengo, who was named interim chief of police in October 2017, has served as the police chief since January 2019.