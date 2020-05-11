LETTERS: Endorsement awarded late; Revive economy; More deadly than wars; President should quit; Financial woes should be eased; Blame Congress, not the president

Endorsement awarded late

Former President Obama is finally getting around to endorsing his former vice president for president. Wow, what a leap of faith. I mean, it only took him the whole year to finally come out and endorse Joe Biden.

He did the same for Hillary Clinton, waiting until Bernie Sanders was out of the way, similarly again waiting for the frontrunner to come into focus. Obama has always been known for being the most decisive president in modern history, except when it comes to endorsements. I equate his philosophy to going to the Kentucky Derby and waiting until the horses are 10 yards from the finish line and betting on the horse in the lead to win. I mean, God forbid that he would have endorsed Biden out of the gate, and then Sanders win the Democratic nomination.

No, former President Obama won’t risk his legacy on the guy who was the Democratic tail twister to get Obamacare passed; you would think that after eight years he at least owed Biden that.

Jake Longoria

Mission

Revive economy

The American economy is in a coma. We need to bring it back to life now, before it reaches the point of no return.

José Coronado

Mission

More deadly than wars

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center reported 75,094 deaths from COVID-19 as of May 7. Comparing this statistic to those in Wikipedia’s “Wars ranked by U.S. combat deaths,” it surpasses World War I (53,402) as the third deadliest event in our nation’s history.

If the Pandemic is half over and the final death toll is twice the current one, there will be 61,980 deaths, replacing World War I (53,402) as the third deadliest event. This second forecast is optimistically low but exceeds the combat casualties in the wars readers may remember: Korea (33,686), Vietnam (47,424), the U.S. Revolutionary War (8,000), Iraq (3,836), and Afghanistan (1,833).

Perhaps these comparisons offer perspective to those filling their bunkers with toilet paper and others viewing the Dow Jones Industrial Average as the nation’s thermometer.

Eli Cox

Austin

President should quit

President Trump should resign from office now. He has misled our nation into almost total destruction of the economy through his stubborn mindset, not taking advice from those who have dedicated their lives to learning and working in their fields of expertise. We as a nation are in deep trouble!

From his actions so far, I doubt if the vice president has the capabilities to lead the country. The Senate should step up to this challenge and start influencing the president on these vital matters, not enabling him in his ruinous behavior.