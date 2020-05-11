LETTERS: Endorsement awarded late; Revive economy; More deadly than wars; President should quit; Financial woes should be eased; Blame Congress, not the president

Endorsement awarded late
Former President Obama is finally getting around to endorsing his former vice president for president. Wow, what a leap of faith. I mean, it only took him the whole year to finally come out and endorse Joe Biden.
He did the same for Hillary Clinton, waiting until Bernie Sanders was out of the way, similarly again waiting for the frontrunner to come into focus. Obama has always been known for being the most decisive president in modern history, except when it comes to endorsements. I equate his philosophy to going to the Kentucky Derby and waiting until the horses are 10 yards from the finish line and betting on the horse in the lead to win. I mean, God forbid that he would have endorsed Biden out of the gate, and then Sanders win the Democratic nomination.
No, former President Obama won’t risk his legacy on the guy who was the Democratic tail twister to get Obamacare passed; you would think that after eight years he at least owed Biden that.
Jake Longoria
Mission
Revive economy
The American economy is in a coma. We need to bring it back to life now, before it reaches the point of no return.
José Coronado
Mission
More deadly than wars
The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center reported 75,094 deaths from COVID-19 as of May 7. Comparing this statistic to those in Wikipedia’s “Wars ranked by U.S. combat deaths,” it surpasses World War I (53,402) as the third deadliest event in our nation’s history.
If the Pandemic is half over and the final death toll is twice the current one, there will be 61,980 deaths, replacing World War I (53,402) as the third deadliest event. This second forecast is optimistically low but exceeds the combat casualties in the wars readers may remember: Korea (33,686), Vietnam (47,424), the U.S. Revolutionary War (8,000), Iraq (3,836), and Afghanistan (1,833).
Perhaps these comparisons offer perspective to those filling their bunkers with toilet paper and others viewing the Dow Jones Industrial Average as the nation’s thermometer.
Eli Cox
Austin
President should quit
President Trump should resign from office now. He has misled our nation into almost total destruction of the economy through his stubborn mindset, not taking advice from those who have dedicated their lives to learning and working in their fields of expertise. We as a nation are in deep trouble!
From his actions so far, I doubt if the vice president has the capabilities to lead the country. The Senate should step up to this challenge and start influencing the president on these vital matters, not enabling him in his ruinous behavior.
He should direct those companies making testing devices, masks and personal protective equipment to ramp up their production to meet the emergency this COVID-19 has created. Everyone in America should be wearing masks when out of their homes!
Bill Williams
Palmview
Financial woes should be eased
It goes without saying that this unprecedented time of a worldwide deadly virus has created undue financial stress and strain on everyone. Lost jobs, business closures, illness, loss of money in investments, lower income, the event has affected every person in our community.
I would like to suggest that Hidalgo County as well as its cities relook at their budgets and 1. trim their budgets to a minimum for this next calendar year, 2. consider tax rate reductions and 3. hold valuations of properties at the 2019 rate rather than raising them.
Everyone needs to do their part to help our economy get started again. We can’t solve the problems of the world, but we can start by helping our neighbors who are struggling.
Marilyn Hardison
Mission
Blame Congress, not the president
This is in response to the letter from Bill Williams about the common element in market crashes (April 17).
While there was a Republican president during each crash, a Democratic Congress basically set the rules for trading. Long-term congressional action has more to do with stock crashes.
In 1929 stocks crashed: Concede.
In 1987 stocks crashed: Democratic Congress 1955-1995 set the rules.
In 2001 stocks crashed: Republican Congress 1995-2007 by about 20 votes, rules not changed.
In 2008 stocks crashed: Democratic Congress 2008-2012.
In 2020 stocks crashed: Republican Congress 2012-2018.
The current market problems are caused by a pandemic and a Democratic Congress, 2018-2020.
A situation not the fault of either party; the only problem is that the Democratic Party is trying to enrich themselves and their supporters at the expense of the affected people.
All the Democratic Party is doing is committing suicide for its selfish actions.
Auston Cron
Alamo