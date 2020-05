The city of McAllen announced Monday that IH-2 eastbound frontage from 23rd to 10th Street will be closing Tuesday to accommodate road work in the area.

A Texas Department of Transportation contractor will be installing concrete barriers in that vicinity between 2 and 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to a city news release.

Follow the city of McAllen and TxDOT-Pharr on social media for project updates.