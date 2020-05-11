20 more cases, another nursing home resident death reported

Cameron County reported Monday that a 78-year-old resident of Windsor Atrium in Harlingen with COVID-19 had died, bringing the total of coronavirus-related deaths there to 23.

“It saddens me to report the loss of another individual from our community to this deadly virus,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. wrote in a news release. “On behalf of the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The county also confirmed an additional 15 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 527 — 283 of whom have recovered.

The new cases were reported in Brownsville, Harlingen and San Benito. They range in age from 13 to 100, and include nine women and six men.

Hidalgo County also reported five new cases of the coronavirus Monday evening, bringing the total there to 394.

In a statement, officials said that over 6,000 individuals have been tested in Hidalgo County, resulting in a positive rate of 6.3%.

“Hidalgo County is preparing to ramp up testing over the next few weeks so the number of positive cases is expected to increase,” Judge Richard F. Cortez wrote in a county news release. “If we maintain a positive rate this low, however, that will be encouraging.”

The five new cases involve residents of Alton, Edinburg, McAllen and Pharr, ranging in age from their 20s to their 50s. Three of the infected individuals are women and two are men.

According to the county, 15 individuals with COVID-19 remain hospitalized, four of whom are in intensive care units.

Five coronavirus patients were released from isolation in the county Monday.