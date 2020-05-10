Two more COVID-19 cases in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County health officials reported two more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total positive cases to 389.

A McAllen man in his 40s and a Pharr woman in her 30s are the latest to contract the disease, officials said in a news release Sunday.

April 27 was the last time there were only two positive cases on a single day, health officials said.

Eight people have died in Hidalgo County as a result. Fifteen remain hospitalized, with four of them in intensive care units.

A total of 218 have been released from isolation, leaving only 163 active cases in the county.

Nearly 6,000 tests have been administered and 178 remain pending results.