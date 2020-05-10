Hidalgo Co. tax offices open to the public 

EDINBURG — All Hidalgo County tax offices will be open to the public beginning Monday, but expect delays, county officials said in a news release Friday.

“We have seen that social distancing has caused delays and long lines for our customers,” the release stated. “We have implemented procedures that will help us move those lines as quickly as possible. Lines will still be long at times and we ask that taxpayers come prepared.”

In keeping with the policy Commissioners’ Court adopted earlier this week, all members of the public will have to wear a facial covering in order to enter the offices to complete a transaction. Tax office employees will also be wearing one.

“We will continue the important steps of social distancing that have helped us get to the point of opening up,” the release stated. “We will also continue the practice of allowing only one person per visit.”

The eight offices, located in Edinburg, Mission, Alamo, San Juan, Pharr, Elsa, McAllen and Weslaco, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Services are also available online.

Registration renewals can be made at www.texas.gov , and property tax payments can be made at www.hidalgocountytax.org with an E-check or credit card.

Payments can also be mailed to the Hidalgo County Tax Office, P.O. BOX 178, Edinburg, TX 78540, and residents can also drop off checks in the drop box.

“We thank you for your patience these past several weeks and we want to ask you for that continued patience which has helped us during this stressful time,” the release stated. “Please be mindful of your fellow citizens as you visit our offices.”