Dave Campbell’s Texas Football unveiled the 2020 edition of its Texas High School Football 6-Year Program Rankings, and one Rio Grande Valley team earned a top 100 spot out of nearly 1,200 programs across the state.

Why six-year rankings?

“In short, good programs have great teams one or two years, but great programs have great teams spread across a larger swath of time, like six years,” DCTF explained.

The rankings are based on a formula that takes into account five criteria: games won, winning percentage, 10-win seasons, state championships and state championship game appearances.

The Edinburg Vela SaberCats were the RGV’s only team to rank inside the top 100 at No. 71 with a 64-11 record over the past six seasons. Although the SaberCats have had two head coaches in those six years in current head coachJohn Campbell and former head coach Michael Salinas, Edinburg Vela posted two 10-win seasons under both coaches.

The SaberCats have reached the third round of the playoffs in each of the past three seasons with Campbell at the helm.

The next ranked program from the RGV comes outside the top 100 as San Benito, a dominant force in 6A, is No. 129 in the state after compiling a 53-21 record over the past six seasons. During that span, the Greyhounds have put together three 10-win seasons, and have qualified for the third round of the playoffs four times.

McAllen Memorial’s football program is ranked No. 155 with a 53-16 record during the past six seasons as brothers Trevor and Campbell Speights combined to make the Mustangs a yearly district title contender.

The Mission Veterans Patriots aren’t far behind, coming in at No. 165. In 2018, the Patriots became the first team from the RGV to reach the fourth round of the playoffs since Harlingen High did it in 2011. The Patriots have won three straight district championships, and over the last six years, have put together a 54-19 record.

Perennial 4A power La Feria falls in at No. 172 with a 49-17 record over the last six years and two 10-win seasons.

Both Weslaco ISD football programs made the top 250 as Weslaco High ranks No. 213, while Weslaco East ranks No. 250. The Panthers have gone 45-24 with two 10-win years, while the Wildcats, the defending District 31-6A champions, have gone 49-24 with one 10-win season during the measured years. .

Rounding out the RGV teams ranked in the top 300 is No. 259 Brownsville Veterans (45-20), No. 269 Sharyland High (47-25), and No. 280 Harlingen High (44-23).

bramos@themonitor.com