PART 11: Let’s Write a Story!

What the… “Who are you?!” shouted Mary, resetting the bat on her shoulder. “How do you know my name?” She was ready to swing again.

“Chill, chill…” He held up his hands and glanced at the shattered angels. “Are you mad because I broke the angels? Look, it was pitch dark from the closet to the bathroom and I accidentally knocked one off. I thought maybe if I dropped the other one you wouldn’t notice. I realized that was a stupid idea… but I really needed to pee, so I ignored it.”

Mary grew more confused with every sentence this man spoke. She lowered her guard in her confusion and the man slowly made his way to the closet across the room.

“Look lady, if it really bothers you lemme go get you another one.” The man slipped inside the closet, slamming the door behind him. Lights flashed, shining between the door’s edges and its frame. The door opened again to reveal him wearing an outfit similar to the previous brown one he had worn, now in a magenta tone. He approached Mary with an Angel like the ones he shattered.

“Oh my goodness!” she was caught by surprise again. “This looks exactly like the third angel my mother had but lost during a move. How is this possible?”

The young man giggled. “It doesn’t look

exactly; IT IS exactly that one. She didn’t lose it. More like I exactly borrowed it. You get

exactly what I’m trying to say?”

Mary’s confusion became a big headache.

What exactly is going on? Ugh, I don’t want to hear the word exactly again.

“Listen. My name is Forest Wang. I’m Mrs. Vargas’ son-in-law… well, not yet… well… oh, man. This is very hard to explain. Ugh.” Forest was confusing himself, but he had to come clean. “I’m from the future and my mother-in-law is in danger!”

Time Travel? Could this week get even more weird?

“What do you mean from the future and how is Mrs. Vargas in danger? And why should I even trust you?” What if you are the man Sylvia was running from? The thought alarmed her but then she looked him in the eyes. He had very distinctive, honey-brown eyes, almost golden.