A Mission man in his 50s died after testing positive for COVID-19, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced Saturday in a news release.

“Another tragedy has visited us in Hidalgo County in the form of this deadly disease,” Judge Cortez said in the release. “My condolences go out to this man’s family and friends. I hope it serves as a reminder to us to take the necessary precautions to protect ourselves, including avoiding crowds.”

According to the release, the man had underlying medical conditions and died from complications related to the coronavirus; this is the eighth death related to COVID-19 in the county.

Additionally, 10 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total here to 387.

The ages of these new Hidalgo County cases range from people in their 20s to people in their 70s, and come from Alamo, Edinburg, Hidalgo, Mission, Mercedes, San Juan and Weslaco.

Fifteen people are in area hospitals, with four of them in intensive care units.

None have been released from isolation on Saturday, leaving the total of those released to 218.

As of now, the county has conducted 5,972 of COVID-19 testing, with 5,407 returning negative and 178 pending.

In Cameron County, 18 people tested positive for COVID-19 from Brownsville, Harlingen, Rancho Viejo and San Benito; their ages range from 9 to people in their 80s.

The total number of cases for Cameron County is now 512, with nine individuals recovering.

Twelve cases are linked to a previous case, with four transmitted through the community and two being travel related.