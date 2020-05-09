McALLEN — A Mexican citizen received a sentence of time served in relation to federal firearm charges, records show.

U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez handed down the sentence Thursday during the sentencing hearing for Jose Ventura De Leon-Fuentes.

De Leon-Fuentes, 45, was accused of paying another man, Oscar Antonio Flores-Arriaga, a U.S. citizen, to buy firearms for him, despite not being legally eligible to obtain them himself, the complaint against the two men states.

According to the complaint, on Oct. 9, 2019, Flores-Arriaga, 36, purchased a pistol and rifle at a federally licensed gun store on behalf of De Leon-Fuentes, a Mexican citizen who could not legally purchase the firearms himself.

On that date, Homeland Securities Investigation agents watched as the two men exited a gun shop together.

“Agents observed Flores-Arriaga and De Leon-Fuentes walking out of the FFL with a brown paper bag and one rifle cardboard box,” the document states. “Agents observed De Leon-Fuentes enter the driver’s seat and Flores-Arriaga enter the front passenger seat of a Mexican plated vehicle.”

A short while later, the men arrived at a residence in Mission where HSI agents approached the men about the recent firearms purchase.

During separate interviews, the men admitted to the scheme to purchase the firearms.

“(A) post Miranda interview of Flores-Arriaga revealed that Flores-Arriaga was recruited by De Leon-Fuentes to purchase a Browning .380 pistol and one Browning .270 caliber bolt action rifle for De Leon-Fuentes,” the document states.

Flores-Arriaga told agents he was paid $200 for the purchase of the two firearms.

“Flores-Arriaga admitted to making a false statement on ATF Form 4473 when he indicated that he was the actual purchaser, when in fact, he was purchasing the firearms for De Leon-Fuentes,” the court document states.

De Leon-Fuentes, admitted he knew that as a Mexican citizen, he was not legally allowed to purchase firearms and that he had paid Flores-Arriaga to purchase the firearms for him so they could both go hunting later, the record shows.

Flores-Arriaga, of Pharr, pleaded not guilty to the charges Nov. 14, but failed to appear for a Dec. 30, 2019 hearing, records show.

A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest, the court notes show.