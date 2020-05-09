Brownsville H-E-B employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of a Brownsville H-E-B tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed Friday.

The employee was last in the store on May 4 and all other employees of the H-E-B located at 2155 Paredes Line Rd. have been notified, the company said in a statement.

The store “has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then and we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices,” the company further stated. “While the pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face.”