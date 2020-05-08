EDINBURG – The UTRGV men’s golf team announced Friday the addition of Edmundo Mesta to the roster for the 2020-21 academic year.

“Edmundo has a tenacious work ethic which will fit in here at UTRGV,” Vaqueros head coach Philip Tate said. “He will add competition to our lineup and his experience and success is a valued addition to our program.”

Mesta, whose sister Emma was a member of the UTRGV women’s golf team (2015-19), comes to UTRGV from San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico, where he attended Instituto Tecnologico de Monterrey. Mesta was a member of Las Misiones Country Club and was part of the team that won the Monterrey Copa Ryder in 2019.

Mesta has seen his fair share of success in the recent years posting five top-five finishes since 2018. Mesta finished in third place at the Etapa 6 Gira Infantil Juvenil this year while also finishing third at the Copa Monterrey.

Last year, Mesta finished in first place at the Anual Campestre Durango while adding a fourth-place finish at the Anual Club de Golf La Herradura. Mesta also posted another win in 2018 as he won the XXV Torneo Anual Juvenil at Las Misiones Country Club.

Mesta also competed in the 2018 U.S. Kids World Golf Teen Championship at Pinehurst where he finished tied for 22nd.

Mesta joins Leonardo Novella and Sebastian Lundberg as part of this year’s signing class.