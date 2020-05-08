EDINBURG — The UTRGV department of athletics announced the addition of PSJA High middle blocker Victoria Fuentes to Vaqueros volleyball squad via Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Fuentes becomes the third incoming recruit to join the program in the last two days, joining Yasmin Da Silva, a sophomore outside hitter at Trinity Valley Community College from Guaramirim, Brazil, and Emily Holder, a setter from Belton High School.

“I committed, like, mid-February, so the process was very late for me as well,” Fuentes said. “I was always training, sending out film and knowing that I got this opportunity really made me happy about it because it gave me a lot of hope for myself. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to continue (playing).”

Fuentes was a standout volleyball player at both PSJA High and Edinburg High throughout three years of varsity play in addition to playing club ball for the Valley Venom.

“Freshman and sophomore year I went to PSJA High and it was a good program. I did good there, but unfortunately for junior year I had to move and I did very well at Edinburg High as well,” Fuentes said. “There, I got middle blocker of the year, outside hitter of the year and all-area first team with the help of coach (Deanna) Dominguez and coach (Alicia) Ramirez for the Edinburg Bobcats. And then I returned to my original school senior year. I got outstanding hitter of the year, all-area and I really enjoyed my last year with the help of my coach, coach (Caroline) Cuellar and coach (Edna) Barrera.”

Fuentes earned entry to The Monitor’s All-Area volleyball second team in 2018, leading the Bobcats to a share of the District 31-6A championship. The junior tallied 384 kills, 101 blocks, 81 digs and 34 aces during her lone season at Edinburg High.

As a senior, she helped lead PSJA High to a playoff berth and third place finish in a highly-competitive District 30-6A this past season.

With the addition of Fuentes, the UTRGV volleyball roster boasts three former RGV high school standouts including junior outside hitter Jackie Kingsbury from Los Fresnos and sophomore setter Carter Helmcamp, who previously played at McAllen High.

“I feel very blessed to be able to stay home,” Fuentes said. “I’m very excited to have my family and friends continue with me in my journey for volleyball and my education.”