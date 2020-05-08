Various lane and street closures will begin Friday evening.

Overnight street closures on North 10th Street in McAllen are slated to begin Friday. The closures will be along 10th Street from Ash Avenue to Hackberry Avenue, and from Date Palm Avenue, between 9th Street and 10th Street, TxDOT said.

Crews from McAllen Public Utilities will be working to replace four water valves. The closure will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., with water outage in the area occurring between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In preparation for the I-2 and I-69C Interchange Project, alternating, single lane closures of the I-69C frontage will begin on Monday, May 11 and run through Friday, May 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a traffic advisory issued by Dragados-Pulice Joint Venture Friday.

According to the advisory, both northbound and southbound frontage lanes between Nolana Loop and I-2 will be closed on those days. The frontage roads will remain open, but will be reduced by one lane while work crews are present.

The “closures are necessary to provide a safe work zone as crews identify underground utilities along I-69C,” the statement reads.

Additionally, TxDOT is closing IH-2 eastbound frontage road from 23rd Street to 10th Street between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, May 11, as crews work to install low-profile concrete barriers.

And from Tuesday, through Friday, gas workers with Texas Gas Service will be working between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on contract work on Uvalde Avenue, reducing the street to one lane.

“…the outside west bound lane of Uvalde Avenue will be closed for construction work, leaving westbound traffic reduced to one lane. The reduced lane closure will also extend to the outside north bound lane of 23rd Street, just before and after the intersection of Uvalde Avenue,” the city of McAllen said in a news release.

Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and patience when traveling along in the area. Motorists should expect some delays and congestion.