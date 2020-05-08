Cold front will bring thunderstorms to the Valley

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the entire Rio Grande Valley.

The watch will take effect this evening and continue through Saturday evening. Listed in the watch area are Cameron, Willacy, Hidalgo and Starr counties.

The NWS reports a strong cold front will move through the Valley later today and will trigger showers and thunderstorms around the area.

It’s anticipated that the cold front will stall near our just southeast of the Valley on Saturday and will maintain shower or thunderstorm activity across the region.

The NWS states residents should expect widespread showers and thunderstorms beginning this afternoon that will continue through this evening and continue on Saturday. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible.

Low-lying areas and poorly-draining areas as well as some urban locations could see flooding on roads and streets. Heavy rainfall in a short amount of time could causes creeks to overflow, the NWS reports.

Weather officials report driving may be difficult, and that motorists should find alternative routes when coming upon flooded roadways.