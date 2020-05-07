Spanish Meadows resident tests positive for COVID-19

A resident of Spanish Meadows of Brownsville nursing and assisted living center has tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility posted a notice on its door today informing the public of the positive test.

The notice reads “Spanish Meadows has had 1 Positive COVID-19 Case from a resident recently admitted from the hospital. The patient was admitted back to the hospital immediately.”

Officials said they will continue to monitor all residents for symptoms and all patients and staff will be tested.

Ricardo Rodriguez’s, Spanish Meadows administrator, name is listed on the notice.

As of Wednesday, Cameron County reported there have been 469 cases of COVID-19 in the county and of that number, 240 people have recovered.