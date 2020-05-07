Officials with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that it would be weeks before a determination is made on who is responsible for shooting a teenager last week near Alton.

Sgt. Frank Medrano of the sheriff’s office said a suspected weapon and subsequent projectiles were sent off to a Texas Department of Public Safety laboratory for tests as they attempt to determine who is responsible for shooting a 14-year-old teenager May 2 near Alton.

Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, the teen’s mother called authorities after her 14-year-old daughter suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen, Medrano said.

The shooting, which took place near 5 Mile Line and Western Roads near Alton, has been classified as a deadly conduct investigation.

On Sunday, Medrano said that deputies had apprehended the potential suspects and interviewed them in connection with the shooting; with the shooting potentially tied to target practice.

“Deputies found individuals in the area, target shooting which is being looked into as a possible contributing factor,” Medrano said.

Medrano said the 14-year-old girl, who has not been identified, was released from the hospital and is recovering from a gunshot wound characterized by Medrano as a “superficial wound.”