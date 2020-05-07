Hidalgo County officials confirmed that an employee of the county fire marshal’s office tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ordered to self isolate, according to an agency news release.

There have now been 360 cases reported in Hidalgo County, with 137 remaining active.

Remaining employees of the Pharr office are adjusting their normal work routines and will continue to practice social distancing. County health officials are currently working to determine where the affected person contracted the disease, and tracing the interactions they had in public.

The person’s age, gender and city of residence have not been disclosed by the county.

“This unfortunate development serves as a reminder that the disease remains active in Hidalgo County and anyone is susceptible to infection,” Cortez said.

The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to require facial coverings at all county facilities, including parking lots.