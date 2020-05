Governor Greg Abbott this morning adjusted his executive orders related to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, removing the possibility of confinement as punishment for not following them, the governor’s office announced in a news release.

The changes are retroactive to April 2 and supersede local orders, the news release reads.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” said Governor Abbott.