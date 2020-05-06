UTRGV School of Medicine to hold virtual commencement ceremony

The UTRGV School of Medicine will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony Saturday for the graduation of its 2020 charter class.

The online event was organized to recognize the accomplishments of the medical school’s inaugural graduating class while adhering to social distancing measures implemented in response to the pandemic, Dean John Krouse wrote in a release.

According to the statement, Saturday’s ceremony will have addresses from speakers and a portion where graduates’ names will be called to signify them virtually receiving their degrees, much like a normal graduation.

“As they take the next step in their medical careers, it is our honor to take part in this historic event. This commencement officially sends off our first class of medical students, and they will proudly carry the UTRGV name across the country as they enter residency training,” he wrote. “This ceremony represents the success of the School of Medicine, and includes the faculty, administration, students and community who have dedicated so much to this program.”

Krouse is among Saturday’s speakers, along with UTRGV President Guy Bailey, former UT System Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Dr. Kenneth Shine and other UT System representatives.“We understand that this year’s graduation celebrations will be different,” Dr. Leonel Vela with the school of medicine wrote in the release. “But we definitely want to celebrate the achievements of the School of Medicine’s Charter Class of 2020. We want to share the pride and joy of the graduates’ families and friends, the faculty, and the university and Valley communities.”

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and can be viewed at UTRGV.edu/SOMGrad.