Records: Man makes false police report in attempt to settle debt

McAllen police arrested a 27-year-old man on Monday believing he lied about being robbed at knife-point in an attempt to recover $800 over the sale of 1.5 pounds of “CBD weed,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

After investigating the claim, authorities arrested Hisatoshi Ogishima and charged him with false report to police after they learned that the three men he said robbed him were actually in jail on a variety of charges at the time Ogishima made the allegation.

He called police on Sunday to report that he called three of his friends to hang out at his apartment after returning from a visit with his girlfriend in Houston, authorities said.

Ogishima told McAllen police that when he arrived home at around 3:30 p.m. that day, the men were waiting for him and became “hostile and circled him,” according to the charging document.

He told police that one of the men pulled out a black pocket knife and pointed it to Ogishima’s neck and said, “Give me your cash or I’m going to slash you,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

He gave the men $1,500 before calling police, authorities said.

However, McAllen police said Ogishima admitted to making the whole story up after they confronted him with the fact that all three men he said robbed him were in jail at the time, according to the affidavit.

“Mr. Ogishima stated he called police because he thought that he would be able to get his money back,” the charging document stated. “Mr. Ogishima stated that the whole incident was a lie to get his money back.”